The Royals plan to have Witt begin the minor-league season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Kansas City's decision to send Witt to Double-A rather than Triple-A Omaha shouldn't have much bearing on when the prized prospect gets a big-league call-up, which will likely come at some point this summer. Since Witt has yet to make his debut in affiliated ball, the Royals may just want to see how he fares against high-level minor-league competition for a period of time before summoning him to the majors. Witt has been developed as a shortstop up to this point, but since Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) will have that position locked down once activated from the injured list, the 20-year-old may get some exposure to second base as well as the outfield during his time at Northwest Arkansas.