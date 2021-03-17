General manager Dayton Moore said Tuesday that the Royals are open to putting Witt on the Opening Day roster, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

The 20-year-old never seemed to have much of a chance of opening the season in the majors given he has yet to see professional game action above rookie ball, but he's made an incredible impression so far in spring training. Witt has a .333/.379/.667 slash line with three home runs, nine runs and seven RBI through 11 Cactus League contests. The second overall pick of the 2019 draft primarily plays shortstop, but Moore made clear Witt can also play second base, third base and center field. Kansas City's decision could get more difficult if he continues to perform well over the final two weeks of camp.