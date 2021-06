Witt has been heating up of late with a three-homer game Sunday and two more hits Tuesday night. His OPS at Double-A has crept up to .800 as he gets more comfortable at the level.

It's unclear whether the Royals will consider calling Witt up soon, or wait until later in the year, but he's starting to make his case. The power/speed combo makes him worth a speculative add if you have the roster space.