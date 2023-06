Witt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

The 412-foot blast in the third inning was the 11th on the season for Witt and his first long ball since May 29. The star shortstop continues to put up solid counting stats despite underwhelming ratios. Witt is the only player in the American League with at least 10 home runs and 20 steals, and has done so in spite of a .237/.276/.422 slash line.