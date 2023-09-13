Witt went 3-for-6 with three walks, one RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

Witt did most of his damage with a 3-for-3 performance in the matinee game, as he was held hitless in the nightcap. The shortstop has cooled off just a bit in September, going 11-for-42 (.262) over his first 10 games this month. He's at a .275/.317/.494 slash line with 28 home runs, 42 steals, 87 RBI and 83 runs scored through 142 contests for the year.