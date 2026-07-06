Royals' Bobby Witt: Records 30th steal Sunday

Witt went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a steal and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Phillies.

Witt didn't drive in any runs but still made an impact offensively, reaching base three times and scoring twice. After drawing a walk in the eighth inning, the speedy shortstop swiped second base for his 30th stolen base of the season. Only Nasim Nunez (32) has more stolen bases than Witt this season. Since re-entering the lineup after dealing with a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his right knee, the 26-year-old is slashing .241/.303/.483 with two homers, four RBI, six runs and two stolen bases across eight games.