Witt (ankle) is expected to return to the lineup at Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Witt tweaked his ankle in Sunday's game and was removed from the contest, but his early exit was considered precautionary due to a cramp. The 21-year-old said Monday that he's doing fine, and it doesn't appear as though his injury will force him to miss additional time. The shortstop has slashed .345/.406/.612 with six home runs, three triples, seven doubles, 27 RBI, 22 runs and seven RBI across 29 games since June 1.