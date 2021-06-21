Witt went 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI, run and two stolen bases Sunday in Double-A Northwest Arkansas' 8-2 win over San Antonio.

Witt's muted start to the season at Northwest Arkansas looks to be a distant memory at this point. After supplying his fifth consecutive multi-hit effort Sunday, Witt is holding down a .343/.405/.672 slash line in June, which has elevated his season-long OPS to a robust .913. The Royals have yet to tip their hand when Witt might be in line for a promotion to Triple-A Omaha, or perhaps directly to the big club.