Witt went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run Sunday in Double-A Northwest Arkansas' 12-5 win over Springfield.
Though he generated hype in spring training about potentially bypassing the higher levels of the minors entirely to break camp with the big club, Witt was ultimately assigned to Double-A to begin the season. The 20-year-old was expected to find immediate success at Northwest Arkansas, but Witt is off to a surprisingly lackluster start to the campaign. He's reaching base at a modest .307 clip through 75 plate appearances, and he only had one extra-base hit prior to Sunday. Witt has at least excelled on the basepaths, going 7-for-10 in steal attempts.
