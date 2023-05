Witt went 2-for-5 with a run and two stolen bases Monday in a 12-5 victory versus the White Sox.

Witt continued his strong hitting from atop the order, extending his modest hit streak to six games with a pair of singles. He added two thefts, bringing his season total to 10. Witt is one of 10 major-leaguers to reach double-digit thefts thus far, and he's added six homers, 15 RBI, 23 runs and a .240/.279/.438 slash line through 154 plate appearances.