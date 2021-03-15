Witt is hitting .333/.379/.667 with three home runs, six strikeouts and two walks through 27 at-bats this spring.

Witt, who turns 21 in June, has been the talk of Royals camp and has earned glowing reviews from those inside and outside the organization. While he lacks experience in a full-season league, the normal rules may not apply here. Witt was a standout last summer at the alternate training site and looks like one of Kansas City's best position players this spring, so he could debut this season.