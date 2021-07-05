Witt exited Sunday's game at Double-A Northwest Arkansas with a right ankle injury.
Witt suffered the injury while fielding a grounder in the third inning, and he was immediately removed from the game as a result. The 21-year-old had recorded five RBI across his three appearances leading up to Sunday's contest, but he went 0-for-2 prior to his exit. He'll have a chance to rest during the Double-A club's scheduled off day Monday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to action Tuesday.