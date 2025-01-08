The Royals claimed Shewmake off waivers from the White Sox on Wednesday.

Shewmake had been booted from Chicago's 40-man roster but will now join Kansas City's 40-man and remain in the American League Central. The infielder is just 8-for-64 at the plate during his brief time at the major-league level but has a reputation as a solid defender. Shewmake has minor-league options remaining and will likely begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Omaha.