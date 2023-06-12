The Royals selected Blanco's contract from Triple-A Omaha ahead of Monday's game against the Reds.

Blanco received a five-game run in the big leagues in 2022 but was moved off Kansas City's 40-man roster last summer. The 30-year-old outfielder earned another look with the Royals after a strong start to the season at Omaha, where he posted a minor-league-leading 47 stolen bases to go with an .895 OPS across 208 plate appearances. While Blanco's speed makes him intriguing if he were to capture a regular role with Kansas City, he's likely to function mostly as a fourth or fifth outfielder during his time in the big leagues and may be in store for sporadic playing time. The Royals designated outfielder Jackie Bradley for assignment to clear room on the roster for Blanco.