Blanco went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Guardians.

Blanco has four steals over his last five games, but that's a span that dates back to June 27 as he's lost playing time. His hit Thursday snapped an 0-for-12 skid. The speedy outfielder has five steals, two RBI, four runs scored, three doubles and two triples while slashing .174/.240/.326 over 50 plate appearances, but he'll likely be limited to a reserve role unless another outfielder gets hurt.