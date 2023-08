Blanco went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Pirates.

Blanco has recorded nine of his 17 steals this season over 20 games in August. He continues to be most impactful as a pinch runner -- he's seen just 31 at-bats this month while working in a part-time role. For the season, he's slashing .245/.317/.426 over 105 plate appearances.