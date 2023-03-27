Reyes is likely to make the Opening Day roster for the Royals out of spring training, Anne Rogers of MLB.com notes.

Reyes was brought in on a minor-league contract in February by the Royals after struggling mightily in 2022 with both the Guardians and Cubs. The 27-year-old has hit well in the Cactus League as seen in a 1.112 OPS and three homers over 43 plate appearances with the club. Reyes will likely see reps as a designated hitter if/when he does become a part of the big-league roster to open 2023 with an occasional start or two in the outfield as well.