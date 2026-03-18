The Royals optioned Black to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Black joined the Royals in a trade with San Francisco in November. He entered camp slated for a relief role and put up good numbers during Grapefruit League play, pitching eight scoreless innings with an 8:3 K:BB over six appearances. Though he'll begin the campaign in the minors, it seems likely that Black will be up with the big club at some point during the season.