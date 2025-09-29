Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-2 victory over the Athletics.

The veteran outfielder broke out of his home run drought in emphatic fashion, launching a deep shot to right field off Michael Kelly in the seventh inning before adding another solo blast to right against Osvaldo Bido an inning later. Earlier in the game, Yastrzemski also swiped his seventh base of the season after a third-inning walk. The pair of long balls pushed his season total to 17, with nine of those coming since joining the Royals at the trade deadline. Yastrzemski hadn't gone deep in his previous 24 games, a stretch in which he hit just .176 with a .549 OPS and three RBI, making Sunday's performance a strong way to finish the regular season.