Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI, a walk and two additional runs scored Wednesday's 12-1 win over the White Sox.

Yastrzemski belted his 14th homer of the year and his sixth since joining the Royals. The veteran outfielder has been a force atop Kansas City's lineup, slashing .260/.356/.603 with seven doubles, 12 RBI and 18 runs scored over 87 plate appearances with his new club. That said, Yastrzemski should continue to routinely sit against left-handed pitching, which limits his overall fantasy appeal.