Taylor was traded from the Blue Jays to the Royals on Tuesday along with Max Castillo in exchange for Whit Merrifield, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Taylor is a likely utility player, but he could get more of a look with the Royals than he would have in Toronto. The 24-year-old second baseman hit .258/.337/.426 with nine home runs and 23 steals in 70 games this year at Triple-A.