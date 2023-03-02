Taylor went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Rockies.

Taylor didn't start the contest, but he made a strong impact. One of his steals came in the ninth inning when he stole home for the Royals' fifth run of the frame. The 24-year-old is 3-for-9 over four spring games so far, and he's showing off his speed with a triple and two steals to go with two RBI. He's logged 123 steals over his last four minor-league seasons, though he didn't play with Triple-A Omaha following his trade from the Blue Jays' organization as part of the Whit Merrifield trade last summer. Taylor faces an uphill battle for a major-league job in 2023, but solid contact hitting and flashes of speed could at least earn him a bench spot at some point.