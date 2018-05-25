Royals' Whit Merrifield: Drives in two against Rangers

Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI in Kanas City's 8-2 victory over the Rangers on Thursday.

Merrifield had gone hitless in his last 11 at-bats coming into the game but he snapped out of it with this multi-hit, two RBI performance. He got off to a bit of a slow start to the season but his numbers through 48 games are strong, as he's now got a .286/.358/.418 slash line and he's also contributed 12 steals so far this year after he swiped 34 in his breakout campaign of last season.