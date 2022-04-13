Merrifield went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Merrifield has stolen a base in each of the last two games. His offense has also ticked upward in that stretch -- he went 3-for-8 with an RBI in that span. The 33-year-old speedster remains a fixture atop the Royals' lineup. He hasn't missed a game since the 2018 season, so it would likely take a significant slump for him to lose the leadoff spot in the order by performance.