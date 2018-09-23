Royals' Whit Merrifield: Reaches base four times

Merrifield went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two walks, an RBI and a run scored during the Royals' Saturday loss to the Tigers.

Merrifield roped his second triple and 42nd double of the season off Jordan Zimmermann and Joe Jimenez, respectively. Following this busy night with the bat, the 2017 breakout star continues building on that lore with a .304/.369/.441 slash, 12 homers, 58 RBI, 86 runs and 38 stolen bases -- which ranks him second in big-league thefts behind Trea Turner (41).