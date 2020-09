Merrifield went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and one run scored Sunday against the Pirates.

Merrifield had a strong day atop the Royals order, reaching base in all but one plate appearance. He's now delivered five multi-hit performances in his last six starts, smacking two homers, driving in seven and scoring seven runs in the process. Overall, he's had a strong campaign, hitting .273/.327/.464 across 211 plate appearances.