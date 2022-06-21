Merrifield went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Merrifield had a 21-game span with no steals recently, but he's notched a pair of thefts in his last four games while going 5-for-17 (.294) in that span. The 33-year-old is now 9-for-10 in stolen base attempts this year. The renewed hitting is a welcome sight, though his season slash line remains at .229/.273/.310 with three home runs, 28 RBI, 32 runs scored and 13 doubles through 66 contests.