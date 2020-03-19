Royals' Whit Merrifield: Set for more time in center field

Merrifield is expected to see more time in center field this season.

The acquisition of Maikel Franco in December is pushing Hunter Dozier to right field, and Nicky Lopez is expected to work at second base. Merrifield appeared in 138 games between those two positions last season, while totaling 17 games in center field. Merrifield's trademark versatility means he's still likely to move around the diamond, but his role in center field figures to be more significant than previous seasons once baseball is able to resume.