Taylor Davis: Bound for open market
Oct 12, 2022
Davis elected free agency Oct. 6.
The 32-year-old catcher will presumably have to settle for a minor-league deal in free agency this winter. He spent the entire 2022 season at Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pirates organization, slashing .273/.355/.306 over 144 plate appearances.
