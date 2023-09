Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 10-3 win over the Yankees.

Ibanez drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning, then plated two more with a home run in the eighth, his 10th long ball of the season. The utility player came into 2023 with just eight total home runs at the MLB level across two seasons, so the double-digit output has been a bit of a surprise.