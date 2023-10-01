Ibanez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Guardians.

Ibanez continued his good recent stretch, as he's batting .371 over his last 10 games with eight RBI. It's been a solid season overall for the utility player, who's batting .264 with a .747 OPS. Ibanez has also recorded a career-high 11 home runs and 40 RBI. The 30-year-old should have a similar role in 2024, which could make him an occasional fantasy contributor in deeper leagues, though he's far from an elite option.