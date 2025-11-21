The Tigers and Brieske (forearm) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.1575 million contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

It was a forgettable 2025 season for Brieske, as he held a 6.55 ERA over 22 appearances with the big club and ended the year with a right forearm strain. It's not clear what his current health status is, but if his pitching arm is sound, Brieske will attempt to pitch his way back into the Tigers' Opening Day bullpen.