Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Brieske is day-to-day with thoracic spine inflammation, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Brieske was injured in pitchers' fielding drill at practice this week and was unable to pitch in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest against Baltimore. Brieske appeared in 22 games for the Tigers last regular season, registering a 6.55 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB across 22 innings of work. He's competing for a role in the bullpen.