Detroit optioned White to Triple-A Toledo after Saturday's loss to the Padres, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

White allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks over 1.2 innings of relief as the Tigers fell 14-3 to San Diego on Saturday at Comerica Park. He's registered a 4.95 ERA in 20 total innings this season at the big-league level. Alex Faedo will be called up in a corresponding roster move to start Sunday's series finale versus the Padres.