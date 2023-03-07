Shreve has posted a 2.70 ERA and and five strikeouts across 3.1 Grapefruit League innings so far.

It's a small sample size, but Shreve is making a good first impression as he competes for a bullpen spot with the Tigers. The lefty agreed to a minor-league contract with Detroit in January following a disappointing season with the Mets in which he recorded a 6.49 ERA over 26.1 innings. However, he looked much better for Pittsburgh in 2021, posting a 3.20 ERA across 56.1 innings of relief. If Shreve can get back to that level, he should be able to stick in the majors this year.