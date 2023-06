The Tigers recalled Hill from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

Since being optioned to Toledo on June 13, Hill has surrendered two runs across 5.1 innings while striking out seven batters. He'll now be called back into the Tigers' bullpen to replace Anthony Misiewicz, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Hill holds an 8.49 ERA and 1.97 WHIP through 11.2 frames in the majors.