Beckham signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Beckham spent most of the 2018 season with Triple-A Tacoma, slashing .302/.400/.458 with 10 homers and six stolen bases across 94 games. He also made 22 appearances for the Mariners, though he struggled to a .182/.250/.205 line. Beckham should serve as organizational depth in 2019.

