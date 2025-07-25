Jones went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 11-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

As has been the case all season, Jones did some damage when facing a lefty, this time taking Toronto starter Eric Lauer deep in the first inning. Jones rarely plays against righties, but he's become a force against southpaws with a .921 OPS and four home runs in 51 at-bats. The 27-year-old has bounced between the minors and majors during his career, though his platoon success this year should allow him to stick around in Detroit as a reserve outfielder.