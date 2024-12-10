Baez (hip) has initiated a running progression and is expected to start light defensive drills this week.

Baez is working his way back from the arthroscopic surgery he underwent on his right hip in early September. The 32-year-old is expected to have a role with the Tigers in 2025, but it's unclear if he'll be a lock to crack the starting lineup on a nightly basis. Baez will likely ramp his activity in the coming months and he has previously been described to have a "fighting chance" at being ready to go for Opening Day in late March according to Detroit's president of baseball operations Scott Harris.