Baez went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Red Sox, dropping his season batting average to .190.

It looked like Baez was maybe turning things around when he recorded seven hits across two games on May 17 and 18. However, he's gone just 4-for-33 in nine games since then, and he's hitless over his last three contests. The shortstop's .190 average would be his worst since he batted .169 across 52 games as a 21-year-old rookie back in 2014. Baez's time in Detroit has been disastrous so far, and it doesn't appear it'll get much better anytime soon.