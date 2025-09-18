Tigers' Jose Urquidy: DFA'd, but expected to be optioned
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers designated Urquidy for assignment Thursday.
While the transaction for the time being is officially labeled as Urquidy being designated for assignment, the righty has agreed to be optioned to Triple-A Toledo and that is expected to happen Friday. Urquidy has allowed two runs over 2.1 innings since the Tigers reinstated him from the injured list earlier this week, and the club has decided it doesn't have a spot for him on the active roster right now.
