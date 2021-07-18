Cabrera went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the Tigers' 5-4 win over the Twins in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

In the bottom of the eighth inning with a runner on second, Cabrera flared a short fly ball to center field, which dropped in for the walkoff hit and sweep of the doubleheader. It was a nice moment for the veteran but he's been struggling most of the season, as his .638 OPS would easily be a new career worst. Despite the struggles, Cabrera should still play most days as long as he stays healthy.