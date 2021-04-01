Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 3-2 win over Cleveland.
Cabrera started at first base during Thursday's season opener and put the Tigers on the board with a two-run homer to right field in the bottom of the first inning. The 37-year-old served exclusively as the designated hitter in 2020 but expressed a desire to play the field more in 2021. While Cabrera is unlikely to see excessive time at first base, he could pick up fantasy eligibility at the position in most leagues around the end of April.
