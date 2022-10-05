Cabrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Even though Cabrera was rested in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, he'll remain on the bench as the Tigers wrap up their season and their series in Seattle on Wednesday. Unless the Tigers turn to him for a pinch-hitting appearance, Cabrera will finish the campaign with a career-worst .622 OPS over his 433 plate appearances. The 39-year-old is due $32 million in 2023, the final season of the eight-year, $248 million megadeal he signed in March 2014.