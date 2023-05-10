Maton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

The lefty-hitting Maton regularly sits out against southpaws, but he'll find himself on the bench versus a right-hander (Peyton Battenfield) on Wednesday. Though Maton doesn't appear to be on the outs for a near-everyday role in the Detroit lineup just yet, he's beginning to lose work to the hot-hitting Andy Ibanez, who will replace Maton at third base Wednesday after producing a .797 OPS through his first 11 games with the Tigers.