Gipson-Long (elbow/hip) struck out three and allowed one earned run on five hits over 2.2 innings Sunday in a rehab start with High-A West Michigan.

Gipson-Long tossed 46 pitches (30 strikes) in the third start of his rehab assignment, which began May 8 with Single-A Lakeland. The right-hander is in the process of building back up after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April and left hip surgery last July, and he should be on track for activation near the end of his 30-day rehab window. Expect Gipson-Long to eventually move his assignment to Triple-A Toledo, though it's unclear if he'll do so for his fourth rehab start, which will likely come this weekend.