Gipson-Long (neck) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is working out in Toledo as part of reserve squad with the Triple-A season over, per MLB.com.

Gipson-Long has been out since Sept. 11 due to neck stiffness. It's possible he returns before the regular season ends, though the Tigers now have just four games remaining. If Gipson-Long does make it back this week, he'll likely slot into a bullpen role with limited fantasy value. The 27-year-old righty could reemerge as a rotation option in 2026, depending on what Detroit does over the offseason.