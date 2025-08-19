Sweeney went 2-for-4 with a triple, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-0 win over the Astros.

Sweeney chipped in his second triple of the season, but his key swing came in the seventh inning, when he launched his sixth home run of the year with two runners on. It was the young shortstop's first long ball since July 6 and gives him something to build on, as he's currently seeing regular playing time with Javier Baez focusing on center field as Detroit deals with injuries to Matt Vierling (oblique) and Parker Meadows (quad).