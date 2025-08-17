Sweeney went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Twins.

Sweeney recorded his first multi-hit performance since May 12 and set a new season high in runs scored. It's been a bit of a struggle for the second-year shortstop, as he's batting just .206 overall with a .573 OPS. Sweeney spent some time with Triple-A Toledo until a recent call-up to the majors, and he's no better than a bench option for Detroit at this point.