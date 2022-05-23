site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-tucker-barnhart-retreats-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Barnhart isn't starting Monday against the Twins.
Barnhart started in the last three games and went 2-for-10 with a run and two strikeouts. Eric Haase will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read